Introducing Drift Sequences: Sales email that helps your customers buy. Click here to learn more.
The days of spray and pray are over. The best sales reps are helpful and personal.
Drift Sequences helps those sales reps create amazing buying experiences for their potential customers.
Send up to 150 emails/month for free. No credit card required.
It feels like more often than not, the emails we receive are irrelevant, from strangers we don’t know. As marketers and salespeople, we love email because it’s easy and “it works.” But everyone else hates it because we abuse it by sending too many emails.
We also hate it because it’s not smart. Marketers send email. Then salespeople send more emails. And as if that wasn’t bad enough, our product sends emails too – creating a terrible buying experience for our customers.
But email isn’t going away – it just needs to be re-built for a world that runs on real-time conversations.
So we went back to the drawing board so our customers could send sales emails that actually helped their customers buy.
Drift Sequences is sales email reinvented. It’s a revolutionary new way for sales reps and potential customers to communicate.
Drift Sequences automatically connect potential customers to their sales rep when they visit your website. Finally, email that is real-time.
Let Drift do the tedious work for you. Drift Sequences uses machine learning and natural language processing to automatically opt recipients out of emails based on their replies.
Your email automation should be as smart as you. And you’d never send an email offering a demo to someone that has already booked one. Drift Sequences looks at other behavior by your leads and won’t send them email if they’ve already had a conversation with you or booked a demo.
“The speed and turnaround from Drift Sequences, in terms of turning those emails into real conversations that led to actual sales, is brilliant.”
“With Drift Sequences, we get to engage leads when they come to the website which shortens the funnel time and increases sales velocity.”
Drift Sequences is 100% free to get started. No credit card required. Your team can send up to 150 emails per month.