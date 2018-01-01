Traditional sales email tools are broken.

It feels like more often than not, the emails we receive are irrelevant, from strangers we don’t know. As marketers and salespeople, we love email because it’s easy and “it works.” But everyone else hates it because we abuse it by sending too many emails.

We also hate it because it’s not smart. Marketers send email. Then salespeople send more emails. And as if that wasn’t bad enough, our product sends emails too – creating a terrible buying experience for our customers.

But email isn’t going away – it just needs to be re-built for a world that runs on real-time conversations.

So we went back to the drawing board so our customers could send sales emails that actually helped their customers buy.

Drift Sequences is sales email reinvented. It’s a revolutionary new way for sales reps and potential customers to communicate.