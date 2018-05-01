Introducing Vidyard GoVideo for Drift

Get more responses, meetings, and sales with personalized videos your prospects can't ignore. Drift’s Vidyard integration helps your messages and emails stand out so you can make deeper connections with your best prospects.
Who’s the last person who sent you a video? Odds are it came in a message from a friend.
People send billions of video messages every day because they’re highly personal and easy to consume. So why don’t we send them to customers?
With Drift’s Vidyard integration, now you can.
In just a few clicks, you can provide the extra personal touch that often makes the difference between a new conversation and a missed opportunity.
Adding a personalized video to your prospecting emails can get responses even from conversations that have gone completely dark.
Why?
Because a video shows prospects you took the time to make something just for them. Even though recording one typically takes less time than typing out the perfect email!
You’ve done your homework on how your product can help their business. Now you can show them instead of just telling them.
Marketing emails are usually the last place you’ll feel authenticity—which means you can stand out by giving even just a glimpse of your brand’s human side.
Video is one of the easiest ways to do exactly that, whether you’re launching a new feature, teaching something helpful, or running a promotion.
Record, edit, and add videos to your marketing emails all within Drift so you can save time and reach customers in a fresh, new way.
