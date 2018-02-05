It's time to end the war.

For decades, marketers have argued with sales teams about what makes a lead qualified.

They’ve fought about what influenced a sale: a marketing campaign or a sales call?

This prevents sales and marketing from getting the alignment they need to truly drive growth.

And, now that over 50,000 companies are using Drift to drive growth with the help of messaging, people want to know how much conversational marketing influences the most important metric of all: revenue.

Forget metrics like cost per lead, conversion rates, or click-throughs – what marketers wanted, and what businesses need – was just one metric to rule them all.

So now revenue reporting is a reality in Drift.

And now the war can end between your marketing and sales teams.