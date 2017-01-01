Capture. Qualify. Connect.

When a visitor comes to your website, our intelligent sales assistant, LeadBot™, will capture that visitor’s contact information and qualify the lead for you based on the questions that matter to your business.

If the visitor is a good fit, LeadBot™ will then pass that lead on to sales and then handle scheduling a meeting. This all happens in seconds while someone is live on your website, not after they have left and continued with their day.

No more chasing down prospects with follow up emails after they have left your website and you have lost their attention. And no more arguing with the sales team about whether they are following up with your leads fast enough or in some cases, at all.