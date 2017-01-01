Instead of traditional marketing and sales platforms that rely on forms and follow-ups, Drift connects your business with the best leads in real-time, like a virtual assistant for your website.
The only thing Sales has to do: connect a calendar.
When a visitor comes to your website, our intelligent sales assistant, LeadBot™, will capture that visitor’s contact information and qualify the lead for you based on the questions that matter to your business.
Ask about company size, budget, industry, role, seniority — it’s 100% up to you.
“Within the first 3 weeks of implementing Drift, live chat became Segment’s 3rd-strongest source of qualified opportunities. Today, Drift is Segment’s #1 source of qualified opportunities.”
|
Guillaume Cabane
VP Growth, Segment
“There’s more to Drift than just chat. We can proactively reach out to visitors. And with Drift’s automation features, we’ve been able to increase the conversion rate of our site visitors by 36%.”
|
Dustin Robertson
CMO, Leadpages