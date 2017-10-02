Meet Drift Email

Drift Email is the future of how sales reps will communicate with their prospects. When a prospect visits your site from an email sent with Drift’s Chrome Extension, you’re there to greet them with a personalized message. That means your prospect can instantly start a conversation with you. Even if you aren’t at your desk.

Here's what you need to know about Drift Email.

Send your emails with Drift

Using the Drift Chrome Extension, you can send emails to prospects from Gmail.

 

 

Greet prospects that visit your website

After setting up your personalized message in a Drift Playbook, you can automatically greet prospects you email when they’re browsing your site.

Never miss a thing

The Drift chrome extension has all the tracking you want. It tracks your prospects’s email, website and conversation activity.

Get notified the second they start a conversation.

Drift will alert you when one of your prospects responds to your message.

What happens if you're not there to respond?

Don’t worry. Our bots have your back. Driftbot will jump into the conversation and schedule a meeting for you with your prospect.

See for yourself. Drift is 100% Free to Get Started.

Get started: No credit card required.

No credit card required.