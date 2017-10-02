Drift Email is the future of how sales reps will communicate with their prospects. When a prospect visits your site from an email sent with Drift’s Chrome Extension, you’re there to greet them with a personalized message. That means your prospect can instantly start a conversation with you. Even if you aren’t at your desk.
Using the Drift Chrome Extension, you can send emails to prospects from Gmail.
After setting up your personalized message in a Drift Playbook, you can automatically greet prospects you email when they’re browsing your site.
The Drift chrome extension has all the tracking you want. It tracks your prospects’s email, website and conversation activity.
Drift will alert you when one of your prospects responds to your message.
Don’t worry. Our bots have your back. Driftbot will jump into the conversation and schedule a meeting for you with your prospect.